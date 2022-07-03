The Witcher and Lost Ark will have a special collaboration with content for the MMORPG

The Smilegate game will have a DLC of the saga brought to video games by CD Projekt.

Since its release in February of this year, Lost Ark has continued to receive content from Smilegate in the form of different novelties and updates. But Amazon is not willing to stop with the MMORPG, and it is expected that we will soon have news about a DLC for The Witcher saga.

During the presentation of the arrival of the Aeromancer class we have attended the announcement that Lost Ark will have a collaboration of The Witcher coming soon. Not many more details have been offered and, since the celebration was centered in South Korea, it is unknown if it will end up reaching Europe.

Will be implemented this winter“We are working with Smilegate to bring the most authentic The Witcher experience to Lost Ark. This collaboration is expected to added in winter“, CD Projekt has communicated to IGN. We are waiting for an exact date and to know if we will see Geralt of Rivia killing monsters in the world of Lost Ark.

Despite having lost a key figure in its development, Lost Ark continues to have a good player base despite the fact that more than four months have passed since its release on PC. In addition, Smilegate continues to work on bot issues, having already removed half a million bot accounts.

More about: Lost Ark, The Witcher, Smilegate, Amazon, CD Projekt, Collaboration and DLC.