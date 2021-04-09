The Witcher: Blood Origin loses one of its protagonists before filming begins

Jodie Turner-Smith has dropped the upcoming Witcher series (prequel) for Netflix, The Witcher: Blood Origin, due to a scheduling conflict.

Deadline first reported the news of Smith’s departure, with a Netflix statement confirming the actress’s departure from the series. “Due to a change in the production schedule for the limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin, unfortunately Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue in the role of Éile”a spokesman for the streamer told the outlet.

Smith had lined up to star in one of the show’s lead roles, playing Éile, “an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, [que] she has left her clan and her position as the queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. However, a major reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the path of the sword in her quest for revenge and redemption..

Now it will be necessary to find a new actress for the title role alongside previously announced cast member Laurence O’Fuarain, who has been cast as Fjall, a warrior who “carries a deep scar within him, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him, ‘prompting him to fight’ alongside the most unlikely of allies as he blazes a path of vengeance across a troubled continent. “.

Set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, the hit Netflix series starring Henry Cavill, the upcoming six-part prequel series will tell a story lost in time, regarding the creation of the first Warlock prototype and the events that ensue. lead to the crucial “conjunction of the spheres”, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Blood Origin is being developed by the original series showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, and also by Declan de Barra, who wrote The Witcher season 1 episode ‘Banquets, Bastards and Burials’. The Witcher novelist Andrzej Sapkowski is also on board as a creative consultant. No release date has been set for The Witcher: Blood Origin or The Witcher Season 2, although production recently ended on the latter.