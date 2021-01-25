‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Prequel Casts Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith is becoming a member of the “Witcher” universe.

The “Queen & Slim” star has been solid in a lead function in Netflix’s prequel collection “The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

The six-episode restricted collection will happen 1,200 years earlier than the occasions of “The Witcher,” starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and present the backstory of the elven civilization earlier than its fall. “Blood Origin” will inform a narrative misplaced to time — the creation of the very first Witcher and the occasions that result in the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, males and elves merged to grow to be one.

Turner-Smith will play a warrior named Éile, who was blessed with the voice of a goddess and leaves her clan and function because the queen’s guardian to observe her coronary heart and embark on a journey as a nomadic musician. A grand looking on the continent forces her to return to the way in which of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Declan de Barra, a author on Season 1 of “The Witcher,” will act as govt producer and showrunner. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as govt producer; she is govt producer and showrunner on Seasons 1 and a couple of of “The Witcher.”

Andrzej Sapkowski, who penned the unique “Witcher” e book collection on which the Netflix present is predicated, will function artistic marketing consultant on the prequel collection. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Movies additionally will every function govt producers.

After breaking out in “Queen & Slim” from director Melina Matsoukas, Turner-Smith will subsequent be seen in A24’s “After Yang,” Amazon’s “With out Regret” and as Anne Boleyn in a three-part miniseries for Channel 5.