The Witcher: Blood Origin signs a star from the Vikings series for the title role

The Witcher’s upcoming prequel series for Netflix, Blood Origin, has chosen actor Laurence O’Fuarain to play the character of Fjall, a warrior who “He bears a deep scar inside him, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him.”.

The news of the casting was announced in Twitter Along with a description of the character: Fjall was born into a clan of warriors who swore to protect a king, but he has a scar that will not allow him to settle down or make peace with himself or the world around him. . In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting alongside the most unlikely of allies as he blasts a path of vengeance across a troubled continent. “

Image credit: Netflix

O’Fuarain is best known for his roles in Vikings, Game of Thrones, and Rebellion.

The Irish actress joins Jodie Turner-Smith, who was previously announced in the role of Éile, “an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, [que] she has left her clan and her position as the queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A great reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the path of the sword in her quest for revenge and redemption. “.

According to the show’s logline, Blood Origin is “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost in time: the creation of the first Witcher prototype and the events leading up to the ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one. “.

Blood Origin is being developed by original series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra, who wrote the season 1 episode ‘Of Banquets, Bastards, and Burials,’ while The Witcher novelist Andrzej Sapkowski, will serve as a creative consultant on the six-part series.

Mind you, a release date has yet to be set for The Witcher Season 2 or The Witcher: Blood Origin.