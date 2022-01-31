The Witcher card game Gwent is getting a new standalone video game by the end of 2022

IGN shares the details of the Golden Nekker Project along with some previously unseen footage of the initiative.

If you played The Witcher 3, you probably know its popular card game: Gwent. This addition ended up conquering a good handful of players, which is why since CD Project RED they have released an individual game that they have supported both with cross-platform expansion and user content. However, the developer believes that this card game can be expanded even further, and that is why it is developing a new independent video game.

Not another Witcher Tales game, but something differentPawel BurzaWe have known this information thanks to IGN, which advances some details related to the unexpected delivery. According to data from the aforementioned media, the new Gwent project is named after Golden Necker and it will be “a captivating single-player experience,” moving away from the line presented in previous versions of the card game. In addition, users will be able to access this title without the need to buy other Gwent games.

And it is that from CD Projekt RED they intend to show something completely new, as the head of communications of the game comments, Pawel Burza: “It’s not another Witcher Tales game, but something different,” he explains to IGN. “Our goal is to offer a captivating single player mode for gamers who prefer it over Gwent’s competitive multiplayer.”

The new Gwent game will see the light end of 2022, always according to data published by IGN. In turn, the web has also accompanied all the information with some unpublished concept images with which some of the letters that we will see in this future title are presented.

Of course, the popularity of Gwent has only increased after appearing in the third installment of The Witcher, as it has managed to form a large and stable community that welcomes new games with open arms. In this regard, CD Projekt RED has been updating the Gwent installment with more content and even with varied events, and now players once again have an excuse to pay attention to this card game.

