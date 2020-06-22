The Witcher confirms return to filming as showrunner teases season 2 storylines

Netflix has confirmed manufacturing on sequence two of The Witcher will resume in August.

In a tweet on The Witcher’s Twitter account, the platform mentioned that the solid and crew “will reunite on set 17 August”.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I’ve some information, some mead to spill:

After all of the months we’ve been aside

It’s time for manufacturing to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

The official announcement follows reviews by The Guardian on the finish of Could which mentioned the fantasy sequence starring Henry Cavill had been given the inexperienced mild to restart filming by new authorities coronavirus security guidelines.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich not too long ago revealed in an interview with The Wrap that season two was six weeks into taking pictures when manufacturing was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had been actually in the course of a giant sequence we had been getting ready for months. However we’ve got a really worldwide crew and it wasn’t simply concerning the well being of our crew and our solid, but in addition getting them again dwelling to their households. In order that was on the forefront for us,” she mentioned.

She added whereas the crew are planning for filming whereas social distancing, the delay will “affect story”.

“It should have to. However among the finest issues about being a author on set is that I’m there to make these modifications as we want them.”

Hissrich additionally teased plot factors for season two, saying that her favorite additions for season two are the brand new witchers – Vesemir (Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia), Coen (Yasen Atour), Lambert (Paul Bullion), and Eskel (Thue Ersted Rasmussen).

“Actually, in Season 1, we obtained to know Geralt and he’s our prime instance of a witcher. After which there’s one different witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who rapidly dies,” she mentioned. “So it was, for us actually, about getting Geralt again to his roots and type of studying the place he got here from and what his story is and what his sense of household is.”

She added that the upcoming sequence will see all the present’s characters present in the identical timeline as opposed to the controversial a number of timelines in season one.

“What that enables us to do story-wise although is to play with time in barely other ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to really combine time in a very completely different approach that we weren’t in a position to do in Season 1.”

“As a result of, should you can think about, if we had been in three completely different timelines (in Season 1) after which flashed ahead or flashed again, we’d have been in 4 or 5 – 6 timelines — even I do know that’s an excessive amount of. So I believe it will likely be rather a lot simpler for the viewers observe and perceive, particularly a brand new viewers coming in. However there are nonetheless going to be some enjoyable challenges with time,” she added.

The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix