The Witcher Confirms Return To Filming Date In On-Brand Post

The center of March noticed film and TV productions world wide postpone filming as we tried to attend out our present well being disaster. With that, although, got here a whole lot of questions on when filming (and life) may get again to regular, as deadlines for returning to work had been set and pushed again or deserted repeatedly within the following weeks. As we all know, many different areas of life at the moment are opening up once more, and the producers of The Witcher have revealed their resolution on when to get again to enterprise with essentially the most on-brand publish.