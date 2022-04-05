The Witcher for Netflix advances the plot of its third season and shares an image of the filming

The series is already in full production with Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt of Rivia reunited as a family.

Although the practically imminent start of filming was already reported a few days ago, it was not until today that Netflix confirmed the start of production of the third season of The Witcher, which will face the challenge of continuing to maintain success among the public. service on adaptations of fantasy novels.

To make the wait lighter, Netflix has shared a first image of the shoot, where we see the trio of protagonists reunited as a family, waiting to go into action. We talk about Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt of Rivia, played by Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Geralt of Rivia respectively. In addition, we already have a first preview of the plot, which allows us to get an idea of ​​what we will see in the series.

Political intrigue, battles and betrayals await the leading trio“As monarchs, wizards and beasts of the continent vie to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his family, reunited at last, against those who threaten to destroy her. Yennefer is in charge of magical training of Ciri and transfer them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where he hopes to find out more about the girl’s untapped powers; however, they discover that they have ended up in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and betrayal. They must fight back, risk it all, or risk being lost forever.”

With this plot background, viewers can be assured that there will be no shortage of moments for action, magic and, once again, palace intrigue. When we will see it is a mystery. According to the Redanian Intelligence portal, the shooting of the third season of The Witcher is expected to last until September.

The Witcher: Blood Origin should arrive on Netflix first, a miniseries conceived as a prequel that will make us travel 10,000 years before Geralt of Rivia. In turn, a few weeks ago CD Projekt RED confirmed the development of a new era of The Witcher, although there are still few details about the Polish team’s video game.

More about: The Witcher [Serie de TV]Netflix y The Witcher.