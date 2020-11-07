‘The Witcher’ Pauses Production After Four Positive COVID-19 Tests

Netflix has paused manufacturing on the second season of “The Witcher” following 4 instances of COVID-19, Selection has confirmed.

Four crew members examined constructive for COVID-19 on Saturday. In response, Netflix will execute an remoted spherical of testing for everybody concerned within the present’s manufacturing. Those that examined constructive are usually not among the many lead forged members and are presently in isolation.

Season 2 of “The Witcher” is filming at Arborfield Studios, which is situated west of London, England. Netflix will resume manufacturing as soon as they’ve decided it’s protected to take action.

Production on “The Witcher” was additionally halted again in March, when actor Kristofer Hivju, who performs Nivellen on the present, examined constructive. The present didn’t return to manufacturing till mid-August, in accordance with the UK’s COVID-19 filming protocols.

“The Witcher” is a Polish fantasy drama primarily based on the ebook sequence of the identical title by Andrzej Sapkowski. The present, which has grow to be certainly one of Netflix’s prime hits, follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who’re linked to one another by destiny. The present was picked up for a second season earlier than its first season launched on Dec. 20, 2019.

The present stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen as Ciri, Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

