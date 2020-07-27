‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series in the Works at Netflix

Netflix introduced “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a restricted sequence set in “The Witcher” universe, which is able to inform the backstory of the Elven civilization earlier than its fall — and reveal the misplaced historical past of the very first Witcher.

“Blood Origin,” to be shot in the U.Ok., can be a six-part, live-action restricted sequence, and a prequel to Netflix’s well-liked sequence “The Witcher.” No casting particulars have been introduced.

Set in an Elven world — 1200 years earlier than the world of “The Witcher” — “Blood Origin” will inform a narrative misplaced to time and the occasions that result in the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, males, and elves merged to develop into one, in line with Netflix.

Declan de Barra (above left) will act as government producer and showrunner. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (above proper) will act as government producer; she is government producer and showrunner on Seasons 1 and a couple of of “The Witcher.”

Andrzej Sapkowski, who penned the authentic “Witcher” ebook sequence on which the Netflix present relies, will function artistic guide on the prequel sequence. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Movies additionally will every function government producers.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I’m past excited to inform the story ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,’” mentioned de Barra. “A query has been burning in my thoughts ever since I first learn ‘The Witcher’ books: What was the Elven world actually like earlier than the cataclysmic arrival of the people? I’ve at all times been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and tradition flourish proper earlier than that fall.”

Schmidt Hissrich added, “I’m so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix workforce on ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin.’ It’s an thrilling problem to discover and develop the Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we are able to’t wait to introduce followers to new characters and an authentic story that may enrich our magical, legendary world much more.”

Sapkowski commented: “It’s thrilling that the world of Witcher — as deliberate in the very starting — is increasing. I hope it can deliver extra followers to the world of my books.”

Season 2 of “The Witcher,” starring Henry Cavill in the title function, has been scheduled to renew manufacturing in the U.Ok. in August.