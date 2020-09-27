The Witcher recasts Eskel role for season two on Netflix

Netflix fantasy drama, The Witcher, has recast the upcoming role of Eskel with actor Basil Eidenbenz.

The Swiss actor – who many might recognise from ITV’s Victoria – will be a part of the solid of the collection after casting modifications needed to be made as a result of pandemic.

In addition to the British historic drama, Eidenbenz has additionally appeared in The Athena, and had a role in The Favorite, starring Olivia Colman and Emma Stone.

His new character Eskel is the longtime good friend and colleague of primary character Geralt of Rivia (performed by Henry Cavill) portrayed in The Witcher novels and widespread online game.

The addition of Eskel in season two of the Netflix hit was introduced alongside a number of different key castings.

Different new solid members embrace: Sport of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Younger Wallander actor Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion of Peaky Blinders fame as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross – who many might recognise from The Danish Woman – as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia may also play Vesemir, Geralt and Eskel’s mentor.

Actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen was beforehand introduced to play the role, nonetheless as a consequence of rescheduling modifications brought on by coronavirus, he needed to drop out.

Confirming his departure from the collection, Ramussen wrote on Instagram: “It’s heartbreaking, in fact, however I principally really feel glad and grateful for the times I acquired to spend on set earlier this yr. Everybody was extraordinarily engaged and passionate in regards to the challenge and it was a very inspiring expertise.”

The Witcher resumed filming on August seventeenth, after manufacturing was put on maintain in mid March as a result of virus.

New episodes are anticipated to reach in mid-late 2021.

The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix – try our lists of the finest collection on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.