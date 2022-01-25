The Witcher receives its definitive map to never lose you again as Geralt de Rivia

CD Projekt RED shares the work of students in Warsaw with locations from the video game and series to scale.

With so many cities, kingdoms, rivers, mountains and other geographical features, the Continent of The Witcher saga has little to envy to any other region of our land, which is why a university group has decided to work on what may be the definitive map so as not to get lost as Geralt de Rivia.

“Have you ever wondered how far it is between Beauclair and Novigrad or where exactly is vengerberg?”, they share from CD Projekt RED, offering a high resolution link to a hypsometric map where to answer this and other questions. In fact, the shared document allows us to measure the altitude of the mountains or discover the population of different enclaves of the Continent.

In short, everything that could be found on a map of Spain, for example, adapted to the iconic settings seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, other installments of the saga or the successful Netflix series that has just released its second season.

However, video games already include maps with all the information necessary to move around the Continent that does not have to coincide with this document. Even so, it is a work that has the official approval of CD Projekt RED that will allow fans of the franchise to imagine and write their own adventures.

The universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski has more and more followers around the world with more than 50 million games sold as of April 2021. You can decide whether or not to venture into the series by reading The Witcher 3 review.

