The Witcher releases trailer and poster for Season 2 of the Netflix sequence

It’s mentioned the simpler has to attend. And, after all, there may be little left to experience the second one season of The Witcher on Netflix. This may arrive globally subsequent December 17, 2021, and lately comes a brand new advance within the type of a trailer at the one hand, and thru a brand new poster at the different.

This new knowledge has come all over a panel held lately on the Lucca Comics & Video games conference (held in Italy). On this, the director of the sequence, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, other participants of the solid participated like Joey Batey (Dandelion) and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), or even manufacturing fashion designer Andrew Regulations and dress fashion designer Lucinda Wright. You’ll see the brand new trailer beneath.

As for the brand new poster, no longer most effective does it proceed with the visible taste of the ones now we have observed thus far, however It additionally gifts the 3 nice protagonists of this new season: Geralt himself, Ciri and Yennefer. The slogan, which we already knew is that of “Destiny is a Monster”. You’ll see it in all its splendor just a little beneath.

However, we remind you that within the new chapters regresan al reparto Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer y Therica Wilson-Learn.

the remainder, are joined by means of others akin to Adjoa Andoh (Nenneke), Cassandra Clare enjoying Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, Chris Fulton como Rience, Yasen Atour como Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Kim Bodnia within the function of Vesemir.

In the end, we remind you that the second one season of The Witcher re-features Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as Director and Government Manufacturer. As well as Tomasz Bagiński, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko also are govt manufacturers. For its section, the brand new chapters can be directed by means of Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Rattling), Ed Bazalgette (The Remaining Kingdom) and Louise Hooper (Deception).