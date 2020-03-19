The Witcher Season 2, An Updated Netflix Cast List

Carmel Laniado – Violet (rumored)

Carmel Laniado of Dolittle and FX’s A Christmas Carol becoming a member of The Witcher Season 2 was reported again in early February, however she has not but been confirmed by Netflix. In line with the report by Deadline, Laniado signed on to play a woman named Violet whose “playful and kooky” demeanor really hides a extra clever and sadistic aspect. There is no such thing as a character by the identify of Violet in Andrzej Sapkowski’s supply materials, which might imply that “Violet” is not her actual identify in Season 2 or Violet is an unique character.