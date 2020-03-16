The Witcher Season 2 And More Genre Streaming Shows Have Stopped Filming

Filming was at present underway for The Witcher Season 2 within the U.Ok. Nonetheless, following within the vein of its different TV cohorts, the Netflix present has shut down manufacturing. The information got here after the streaming service’s general choice final week to pause filming on collection filmed within the U.S. and Canada as a consequence of coronavirus fears. Based on Deadline, The Witcher’s shutdown is the primary main TV collection to cease filming within the U.Ok. due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Witcher workers have been knowledgeable in regards to the manufacturing’s hiatus in an electronic mail from Netflix. The shutdown was efficient instantly, with the workers continued to be paid all through the filming pause.