‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Gets First Look at Geralt’s New Armor

Your first look at Henry Cavill in “The Witcher” season 2 is lastly right here.

The actor launched the very first pictures from the upcoming season, that includes monster slayer Geralt of Rivia in model new armor. Cavill shared the images on his Instagram Monday morning with a quote from Andrezj Sapkowski, creator of the unique “Witcher” novels.

“‘It could prove,’ mentioned the white-haired man a second later, ‘That their comrades or cronies might ask what befell these evil males. Inform them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they need to hold glancing over their shoulders. Sooner or later they’ll look again and see the Wolf,’” Cavill wrote.

The brand new pictures showcase Geralt’s up to date armor in season 2, and options his white wolf medallion and silver sword from the primary season.

Season 2 of Netflix’s action-packed fantasy sequence will introduce a number of fan-favorite characters from the guide sequence and standard “Witcher” video video games. “Killing Eve” alum Kim Bodnia will play Vesemir, Geralt’s Witcher mentor and Paul Bullion (“Peaky Blinders”) will play Lambert, one in all Geralt’s Witcher colleagues. Final month, the upcoming position of Eskel was recast with Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, after authentic actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen needed to drop out attributable to rescheduling conflicts. Manufacturing on season 2 was quickly shut down in mid March as a result of coronavirus pandemic, and it resumed filming on Aug. 17.

Different new solid members embody “Recreation of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (“Younger Wallender”) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (“The Danish Lady”) as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

“The Witcher” season 2 doesn’t have a launch date but, however it’s anticipated to bow a while in 2021.