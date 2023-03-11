The Witcher Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

The Witcher’s first season was the best start to a Netflix original show to date. After Henry Cavill’s work on The Witcher, no one was surprised when the show was picked up for a second season. Even though the pandemic caused delays, season 2 of The Witcher proceeded the plot of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and their friends and enemies. Since Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher after season 3, it’s not clear if the show has a long-term future. Cavill’s performance in the title role was a big reason why the first two seasons were so popular.

The Witcher Season 3

Still, the second season of The Witcher left a lot of questions and mysteries for the third season to answer. The official confirmation of The Witcher season 3 was just a formality, and Netflix didn’t even try to act like it wasn’t true when they announced the renewal at the TUDUM event in September 2022. The Witcher is inspired by the bestselling fantasy books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Like the books, each season of the show changes the way the story is told. Sapkowski’s first batch of short stories jumped around in time, and season 1 stayed true to that. But starting with season 2, the show has stuck to the larger storylines of Sapkowski’s longer works. The Witcher season 3 will probably keep up this trend, which makes the show’s future very exciting. But that’s not all we know about Geralt of Rivia’s next live-action adventure. Here’s everything we know so far about The Witcher season 3.

The Witcher Season 3 Cast

The following list of actors and actresses will be back for season 3 of “The Witcher”:

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Anna Buring as Tissaia de Vries

Tom Canton as Filavandrel aén Fidháil

Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen Zigrin

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Terence Maynard as Artorius Vigo

Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor

Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Wilson Mbomio as Dara

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Bart Edwards as Duny

Simon Callow as Ellis Codringher

Liz Carr as Fenn

Ed Birch as King Vizimir II

Kaine Zajaz as Gage

Geralt will be played by Henry Cavill in The Witcher season 3 for the last time

Henry Cavill, who played Geralt in the first two seasons and will do so again in the third, will leave The Witcher after the third season comes out. There are lots of rumors that Henry Cavill is going to leave the show. First, fans thought that Cavill was leaving to play Superman again in the DCEU, but it has now been affirmed that he will not be returning. There are also rumors that Cavill left because he and the show’s writers had different ideas about how to make the show.

The Witcher Season 3 Storyline

The third season of The Witcher will be premised on Andrzej Sapkowski’s second Witcher Saga book, Time of Contempt. In this book, political intrigue on Thanedd Island leads to an open coup, and Geralt of Rivia is caught in the middle of it. Yennefer tries to teach Ciri magic, but things go wrong and Ciri ends up being kept separate from her guardians. Also, Cahil’s story took an unexpected turn when he joined forces with Geralt the Witcher instead of fighting him. As expected, the official synopsis for The Witcher season 3 on Netflix confirms that Geralt will hide Cintra with the help of Yennefer and try to avoid beasts, monarchs, mages, and the Wild Hunt.

Notably, the second season of The Witcher was based on Blood of Elves, but it didn’t follow it exactly. It also told the truth about Ciri’s parents a lot faster than Sapkowski’s books did. The Netflix TV show isn’t afraid to go in different directions from the books, which has been a major source of discord for long-time readers of the books and other viewers who want the show to stay closer to Sapkowski’s original vision. In just about any case, it’s possible that Emhyr/search Duny’s for his daughter will still be the main storyline of the third season.

How many episodes will there be in The Witcher season 3?

As of right now, Netflix hasn’t said how many episodes season 3 of “The Witcher” will have. No matter what, the first and second seasons each have eight episodes, so the show has a total of 16 episodes. We think that the third season will also have eight episodes, making the total number of episodes 24.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date

The news came out in September 2022 at Netflix’s TUDUM event, but now that a certain time has passed, there’s a lot more to say about when The Witcher season 3 will come out. So get on your trusty horse and collect as many coins as you can, because we’re going back to the Continent to discover what’s going to occur next in The Witcher season 3.

We don’t know the exact date yet, but actor Henry Cavill has told fans that The Witcher Season 3 will come out in the summer of 2023, between June and September. The third season of The Witcher came out just about exactly two years after the first. This was mostly because of COVID delays and Henry Cavill’s injury on set.

The Witcher Season 3 Trailer

The Witcher season 3 doesn’t have an official trailer now, but since the third season is set to stream this year, one could come out soon.

Will there be The Witcher season 4?

As showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has said before, the show is planned to run for seven seasons. Also, we already know that there will be a fourth season of The Witcher because Hemsworth will be substituting Cavill. Also, it seems like Netflix has put a lot of faith in The Witcher since it started making a whole universe based on it by signing projects like a family-friendly series, a live-action prequel series, an animated spin-off film, and another animated feature. You might be surprised to hear that The Witcher season 4 has already been planned out, as director Stephen Surjik told Brigade Radio.