The Witcher: Season Two Will Introduce Two New Characters

For everyone to enjoy, The Witcher It will have season 2 as you already know, and this time it seems that we will have the opportunity to meet two new Nilfgaardian generals: General Hake and General Gerhen.

We have learned through Redanian Intelligence that these two characters are incorporated into the television show that will be played by Jo Marriott and Darius James. It has not been confirmed in any official media, for now, and surely Netflix will do it but later. However, in the middle they are convinced of it … although the James thing they leave something else in the air.

It is true that Jo Marriott has worked on projects like Torchwood in the past and on Monuments Men. It will be necessary to see if it is fulfilled. Netflix has previously shown the first page of the script for The Witcher season 2, and appears to be starting to recount The Seed of Truth, a short story included in the book The Last Wish by Andrej Sapkowski.

Without spoiling what will happen, the story includes a man named Nivellen, who is expected to be played by Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) and some other details that will be important for the second season.

The series was affected by the pandemic, as expected, and that is that there were four positive cases of coronavirus among the team on the set of The Witcher, which forced them to do an isolated round of tests on everyone involved in the series .

None of those affected were from the main cast, including Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, and those affected have been isolated. A few weeks later, filming resumed at Arborfield Studios, near London.