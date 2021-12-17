The Witcher series introduces a trailer for its prequel, Blood Origin, in the end credits

Blood Origin had been announced in 2020, but not many details had been released beyond its actors.

The Witcher series, with Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, has been a success for fans of the franchise and of the series in general. This has led to the premiere of its second season on Netflix today, which continues the adventures of the sorcerer with his companions, and introduces a surprise for the followers of the saga. A trailer for its Blood Origin prequel on the end credits it’s from the season.

The story of Blood Origin happens 1,200 years before the events of The WitcherAlthough this spin-off was announced many months ago, so far only the actors who will participate in the production have been confirmed. Now, after overcoming some problem that threatened the filming of the series, it seems that the prequel is taking a most attractive way. At the end of the day, users who follow the adventures of Geralt of Rivia from their video games, as well as those who have joined the community for the series, will discover a story that happens 1,200 years before from the events of The Witcher.

Although there is still much to know about Blood Origin, it has already been confirmed that it will be introduced in the history of the Continent and will narrate the unification of monsters, men and elves. From this fusion the first sorcerer, so we can expect a good number of new characters that have been referenced throughout The Witcher games, as well as in the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski.

It will remain to see one release date to know the origins of the witches, because Blood Origin has only been dropped in the series of The Witcher with its own trailer. As for the adventures of the sorcerer that we know, you can already see the continuation of his story in Netflix, an event that has been accompanied by a premiere in Madrid with Henry Cavill, monsters and even a bard.

