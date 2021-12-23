The Witcher series is a success: the second season triumphs in its first weekend on Netflix

The adaptation of the Geralt of Rivia saga accumulates hundreds of millions of hours of viewing.

The Witcher series arrived last Friday at Netflix with new chapters to dazzle fans of the world of Geralt de Rivia. The public was able to know in advance a little of this second season at its premiere in Madrid, but once all eight episodes have been released, it seems to be liking it even more than expected.

And it is that in just its first weekend, The Witcher has positioned itself as one of the great winners of the streaming platform. If we pay attention to the data of the global Netflix top, the second season accumulates more than 142 million hours of visualization, appearing in the first position of the list.

Even the first season is in the top of NetflixThe thing is not there, and is that the first episodes (released two years ago) have also been enhanced by the premiere of the later ones. It seems that many users have discovered the production now or at least have been encouraged to see it, since the first season is in the second position, with almost 50 million hours seen in the numbers collected until December 19.

They are very powerful figures in only three days. To give you an idea, Arcane, the series from the League of Legends universe, debuted with some thirty million hours of viewing. In fact, if we also look at non-English-speaking productions, the most watched is La Casa de Papel, which does not face the second season this week, only the first, with another fifty million under its belt.

Let us remember that the showrunner of the series is still Lauren HissrichThe new episodes are directed by several directors: Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Damn), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) and Louise Hooper (Deception).

And you, are you liking it? In our critique of The Witcher, Andrés Ruiz reflects on the new chapters ensuring that the production has learned from mistakes committed in the first season, with the defects mostly corrected and the virtues reinforced even more.

