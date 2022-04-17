The Witcher series on Netflix presents four new faces for its third season

The new season of the adventures of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia has already begun filming.

The Witcher series on Netflix has been a complete success, its second season managed to succeed by taking the first place in the global top on the platform during its first weekend, boosting the viewing of the first season. fans of Geralt of Rivia we are left wanting more, and fortunately, we have been able to know that its third season is already underway.

In addition to meeting the new Sardinilla, from the producer they have shared four new faces that will join the cast of the series in this third season to give life to Gallatin, Milva, Mistle and Prince Radovid. Robbie Amellwho we could see playing Chris Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, will lead the guerrillas in the defense of Nilfgaard as Gallatin.

Meng’er Zhangan actress we met in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Xu Xialing, will play Milvaa fierce huntress adopted by the dryads. Hugh Skinner (Geno Namit in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), will play the prince Radovid, the younger brother of King Vizimir, a man of good bearing and charm, a royal playboy with great political instincts. The member of The Rats, Mistlewill be interpreted by Christelle Elwina mistrustful young woman who lives with her gang stealing from the rich.

CD Projekt RED is working on a new Witcher game

The new Action-adventure RPG set in the literary universe of Andrzej Sapkowski is already in development and as we learned last month, it will use Unreal Engine 5. Among the scant information that its authors have shared, we have learned that the medallion shared on the first poster of the game it’s a lynx

