The Witcher Showrunner Talks Geralt And Ciri’s ‘Compelled Collectively’ Relationship In Season 2

What I believe is actually enjoyable about Geralt and Ciri is they’re probably the most sudden household you possibly can think about. You may have a witcher whose sole job is to kill issues for cash and you’ve got slightly lady who’s attempting to flee her previous and it’s like, how do they arrive collectively? And to me, one of the enjoyable issues we get to discover in Season 2 now’s how they get to alter and shift one another. Popping out of Season 1, you’ve gotten a reasonably good sense of who Ciri is, you’ve gotten a reasonably good sense of who Geralt is. And now we get to throw that every one in a blender and see what occurs when two people who find themselves utterly completely different must be compelled collectively in circumstances.