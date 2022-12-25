“The Witcher: The Origin of Blood” has already premiered on Netflix: everything there is to know about the new series

Set in the golden age of the elves, 1,200 years before the world of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Rise of Blood tells the story of seven strangers who come together to fight an unstoppable empire. (Netflix)

Three years ago Netflix premiered one of its most ambitious productions to date, The Witcher. The project is based on the fantastic book series written by Andrzej Sapkowskimade by Henry Cavill. After the launch of its second season, the series was approved for a third and fourth installment, the latter without Cavill. The popularity of the title meant that in July 2020 the entertainment service will announce a spin-off of the program. The Witcher: Origin of Bloodis the title of the new show that will also serve as a prequel to the original story.

The production has been developed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (showrunner of the original show). In 2021 after the premiere of the second season, the streaming platform decided to give a small preview of this new project. It was in the final credits of the last chapter of The Witcher that a first preview of the prequel was given and in the last Comic-Con Experience they expanded, some of its protagonists, what will be seen in the series.

In the advances that have been shown so far, The Witcher: Origin of Blood promises to transport viewers thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt de Rivia (Cavill). The project will follow the path created by its predecessor and will be full of action, adventure and great special effects. The series will hit the service on December 25 and this is what is known so far.

The crew returned to the set earlier this year to film extra scenes. (Netflix)

Being a miniseries, The Witcher: Origin of Blood It will be less long than the Henry Cavill show. SIt will only consist of four episodes. It has not yet been revealed how long each episode will be, but it is expected to be around an hour. When this show was approved, it would originally have six episodes. However, in 2021 the co-creator of the show, Declan de Barra, explained that the decision to reduce the chapters was due to the fact that in post-production they realized that the story would work better in four parts and not in six.

“It had to feel logical and right from a natural storytelling standpoint. There are no set rules for timings or episode counts. What happened was organic and shaped four episodes of all the footage we shot. Everything flowed optimally in the story,” Barra said a few months ago to Collider.

The series will consist of four episodes. (Netflix)

On November 11, Netflix released the first trailer for its long-awaited production after months without knowing anything about the series. Although the video did not give great details about the plot, it showed exciting scenes by Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere At The Same Time), who in his brief appearance promises a series full of action in the universe The Witcher. The clip plus trailer also features very little dialogue aside from the caption “All beginnings. Everything ends”.

In the trailer you can see the heroes of the story. In the video they are described “seven warriors, marginalized, strangers among themselves. United to fight against an unstoppable empire. They are a mix of the human, elven, and dwarf races. Also in the clip you can see Jaskier (Joey Batey), a bard and friend of Geralt from the main series, who is all covered in blood. He is talking to Seanchaí (Minnie Driver), a shape-shifting narrator who can travel between worlds and through time.

The production was approved in 2020. (Netflix)

The story of this series takes place in the period described as the “Golden Age” for the Elven Civilization, where these beings seem to be very feared since, in addition to their powers, they possess strange beasts, something that worries the protagonists. To recreate this fantastical world, the team began filming in August 2021 in the UK. Much of the series was filmed at Arborfield Studios, where the original series also filmed its final two seasons, and probably its third. Series co-creator Declan de Barra announced that filming had officially wrapped in November of last year.

Later in April this year it was revealed that the crew returned to the filming set to shoot some extra scenes, which reportedly lasted for a week. It was announced that the recorded footage was for the purpose of giving a better presentation to the protagonist of the story, Jaskier (Batey). The role of him is described as a kind of narrator of the series that helps could unite both series. This link between both periods of time may indicate that the presence of this character has greater relevance in the third season of The Witcher.

“Blood Origin”, the prequel to “The Witcher”, was the surprise finale of the second season. (Netflix)

The official synopsis says that: “Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the continent with The Witcher: Blood Origina new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. The show will tell a story lost in time – exploring the creation of the first Witcher prototype and the events leading up to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres”, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

For fans of books or video games this new world is already known, but for those who don’t, this will be a way to discover more important details that will serve as a preview of the third season of The Witcher. The series will highlight the elven civilization. As we already know from the original show, currently, the elves are in decline and looking to rebuild the kingdom they once had. They seek protection and refuge in Cintra, another kingdom already facing its own struggles after being invaded and having its monarchs murdered.

The miniseries could show an era in which they were thriving and the roles they played in the downfall of their own empire. It seems that this production could provide the viewer with some important information about the Witcher universe. In addition, the program will explain the origins behind the creation of Witchers. Due to the dangerous “Conjunction” event, perhaps the Witchers were first created to help defeat enemies and monsters that traveled between worlds.

The new fiction will relate the unification of monsters, men and elves that gave rise to the first sorcerer in the fictional universe. (Netflix)

The production will feature a great cast of actors led by Sophia Brown as Éile, a warrior of the Queen’s guard who leaves to become a traveling musician. Michelle Yeoh You will play Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword elves on a quest to recover a stolen sword from his people. For his part, Laurence O’Fuarain will play Fjall, a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, but who instead sets out with a need for revenge.

The miniseries will also feature other names in its cast such as Minnie Driver as Seanchaí, Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, and Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, among many others.

Before you enjoy the next premiere of The Witcher: Origin of Blood you can watch the first two seasons of The Witcher which are available at Netflix.

