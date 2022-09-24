The Witcher: The Origin of Blood will be Netflix’s Christmas gift, release date and new details

The Witcher: The Origin of Blood will arrive on December 25 on NetflixChristmas day, and we have received a small additional clue.

Announced at Netflix’s Tudum event, we’ve been able to see a new image showing a crossed ax and dagger, both splattered with (you guessed it) blood. The arms holding each weapon sport a wolf tattoo and a bird tattoo respectively.

Set 1,200 years before the events of Netflix’s main The Witcher series, all six episodes of The Origin of Blood will focus on how the first Warlock was created and “the events leading up to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

A teaser trailer showed us a lot of action from Michelle Yeoh. In addition to Yeoh, we’ll see Sophia Brown as Éile, “an elite warrior turned nomadic musician,” and a host of new characters, including Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, and Dylan Moran as a character called Uthrok One. -Nut.