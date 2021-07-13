The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare finds new trailer and premiere date, which can arrive prior to the second one season of the sequence

The WitcherCon no longer simplest offered information about The Witcher sequence. Lovers of the franchise are in good fortune, for the reason that wait till the second one season of the Netflix sequence is probably not so long as we expect due to The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, an animated movie that may practice within the footsteps of Vesemir, Geralt’s Grasp.

The film will likely be launched on August 23 and confirmed his first trailer throughout WitcherCon:

Sharpen your swords since you are about to fulfill Vesemir. ‘The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare’ arrives on August 23. #WitcherCon %.twitter.com/b15dRVHn4C — Netflix España (@NetflixES) July 9, 2021

Vesemir is a warlock and Geralt’s mentor. He lives within the citadel of Kaer Morhen and is likely one of the maximum skilled warlocks. He’s a chum and best friend of Ciri and Geralt, in truth: in video video games we’re offered as “Uncle Vesemir” for Ciri and virtually a father for Geralt. The film The Wolf’s Nightmare will discover his historical past as a witch.

Netflix introduced in 2020 that it used to be running on an animated movie starring Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and buddy. Netflix Animation is co-producing the movie with Studio me, the workforce that labored on sequence like Dota: Dragon’s Blood and Legend of Korra.

If you wish to know extra about what we noticed at WitcherCon, we remind you that The second one season of The Witcher will premiere on December 17 and Netflix has additionally published the names of the episodes of that season. Closing however no longer least, the following technology model of the online game used to be introduced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which can characteristic unfastened DLCs associated with the Netflix sequence.