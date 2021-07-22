The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, First Professional Trailer

First trailer for this anime film within the franchise.

The anime movie The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare acts as a prequel to the tv collection The Witcher. Vesemir, voiced by way of Theo James, kills monsters in an try to break out poverty. The witcher will embark on an journey to defeat a atypical new monster. Alternatively, this quest can even power him to stand his previous. Beau DeMayo is co-producing the movie along Witcher major collection showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. This anime film may be directed by way of Kwang Il Han.

Its premiere is scheduled for August 23.