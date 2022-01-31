The Witcher’s Gwent is getting a brand new standalone single-player recreation due out later this yr: first main points

IGN might disclose that Gwent, The Witcher card recreation, will turn out to be a brand new standalone unmarried participant recreation, codenamed Challenge Golden Nekker, to be launched in 2022.

The Golden Nekker Challenge is recently in construction inside CD Projekt Pink’s Gwent workforce and intends to provide a “fascinating unmarried participant revel inother than earlier variations of the virtual card recreation. It is going to be an absolutely standalone recreation, and won’t require gamers to possess every other variations of Gwent to get the overall revel in.

‘The Barbarian’ – Unique Take a look at the Recreation Card

Gwent is a card minigame incorporated in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, however was once later made right into a standalone multiplayer recreation. In flip, Gwent had its personal spin off two years later with the very good The Witcher Stories: Thronebreaker.

The Golden Nekker mission can be one thing utterly other, in step with Gwent communications leader Paweł Burza: “No longer every other Witcher Stories recreation, however one thing other“, He stated. “Our objective is to provide fascinating unmarried participant gameplay for gamers preferring it over Gwent’s aggressive multiplayer.“.

Even supposing that is the primary time we all know that this is a utterly new recreation, CD Projekt Pink has been hinting on the mission for a number of months, losing hints on Gwent streams and neighborhood podcasts. In a developer replace aired all through December’s Gwent International Masters #3 (the sport’s esports ultimate), Gwent director Vladimir Tortsov stated the sport can be formally printed quickly.

He stated: “We wish to announce the issues we’re running on when the time is true“, and persevered: “I’m very occupied with the belief of this mission and I am hoping you love it up to I do“.

Tortsov has additionally printed new thought photographs of the sport which might be added to the handful of pictures already introduced, all of which will also be noticed within the gallery above, together with a brand new symbol of “The Barbarian” that IGN can completely disclose for the primary time.

4 of the pictures (the barbarian, the golden nekker, the dwelling hearth, and the fireplace elemental) are styled after the Gwent playing cards, that means that This generally is a first take a look at a few of Challenge Golden Nekker’s playable gadgets.. The opposite two appear to be some more or less atmosphere artwork, with a library (with a golden Nekker at the prowl) and a marketplace.

The Gwent 2022 roadmap has already printed new playing cards popping out in April, July, October, and December, and all The Witcher video games have pop out in Might or October prior to now. Which means, assuming the playing cards seem in Gwent: The Witcher Card Recreation along the brand new standalone recreation, it is vitally imaginable that Challenge Golden Nekker will move on sale in October 2022.