‘The Witches’ Backlash: Warner Bros Apologizes After Controversy

Warner Bros. has apologized after being criticized by folks with disabilities over the depiction of Anne Hathaway’s character in “The Witches.” In a press release, the studio mentioned it “regretted any offense triggered.”

Within the latest Robert Zemeckis-directed adaptation, Hathaway’s villainous character, referred to as the Grand Witch, has lacking fingers. Many individuals with disabilities identified that she seems to have Ectrodactyly, a limb abnormality that’s generally known as “cut up hand.” Advocates concern that portraying villains with bodily defects can perpetuate stereotypes that disabilities are irregular or scary.

Paralympic athlete Amy Marren mentioned she was “upset” in Warner Bros. and questioned if there “was there a lot thought given as to how this illustration of limb variations would impact the limb distinction group.” The official Twitter account for the Paralympic Video games echoed Marren’s sentiments, writing “Limb distinction is just not scary. Variations ought to be celebrated and incapacity needs to be normalised.”

Marren defined that surgeons typically attempt to construct fingers for youngsters and adults with limb variations. “It’s upsetting to one thing that makes an individual totally different being represented as one thing scary,” she mentioned.

“Sure, I’m absolutely conscious that it is a movie, and these are Witches. However Witches are primarily monsters,” she continued. “My concern is that kids will watch this movie, unaware that it massively exaggerates the Roald Dahl unique and that limbs variations start to be feared.”

RespectAbility, a corporation that advocates for people with disabilities, mentioned Hollywood’s tendency to disfigure evil characters, even unintentionally, could cause folks to be afraid of those that don’t appear like them.

“The choice to make this witch look scarier by having a limb distinction — which was not an unique a part of the plot — has actual life penalties,” mentioned RespectAbility’s vp of communications Lauren Appelbaum, an advocate for extra genuine portrayals of incapacity on display screen. “Sadly, this illustration in ‘The Witches’ teaches youngsters that limb variations are hideous or one thing to be afraid of. What kind of message does this ship to kids with limb variations?”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. mentioned the studio was “deeply saddened to be taught that our depiction of the fictional characters in ‘The Witches’ may upset folks with disabilities.’”

“In adapting the unique story, we labored with designers and artists to provide you with a brand new interpretation of the cat-like claws which can be described within the e book,” the assertion reads. “It was by no means the intention for viewers to really feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures had been meant to symbolize them. This movie is concerning the energy of kindness and friendship. It’s our hope that households and kids can benefit from the movie and embrace this empowering, love-filled theme.”

@WarnerBrosUK was there a lot thought given as to how this illustration of limb variations would impact the limb distinction group?! @ReachCharity @RoaldFull pic.twitter.com/kiTEAuYt7i — Amy Marren (@amy_marren) November 2, 2020

Limb distinction is just not scary. Variations ought to be celebrated and incapacity needs to be normalised. #NotAWitch calls out ‘#TheWitches’ film for portrayal of incapacity 👉 https://t.co/aSY1U6TymE pic.twitter.com/UCU87bUeV8 — Paralympic Video games (@Paralympics) November 3, 2020

The group upset over this “child pleasant” movie has been overwhelming. The deliberate option to make Anne Hathaway’s character within the new @wbpictures

movie #TheWitches limb totally different in efforts to make her extra creepy and sinister is upsetting. #LimbDifferenceAwareness pic.twitter.com/q9K32LZvYS — Fortunate Fin Mission (@luckyfinproject) November 3, 2020

“The Witches,” which debuted on HBO Max in October, is the second movie adaptation of Dahl’s fashionable kids’s e book. The story facilities on younger boy who stumbles upon a gathering of witches whereas staying together with his grandmother at a lodge. After discovering out their evil plan to show the world’s kids into mice, he works together with his grandmother to thwart their depraved plot. Together with Hathaway, the forged contains newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth.