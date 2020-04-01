‘The Witches’ Star Vincent Marzello Dies at 68

Actor Vincent Marzello, finest identified for his roles in “The Witches,” “Superman” and “The Spy Who Liked Me,” died on Tuesday. He was 68.

Marzello’s spouse, “Notting Hill” actor Lorelei King, tweeted the information.

“The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning,” she wrote. “To those that knew him, I’m sorry to put up the information fairly than contact you personally, however I’m overwhelmed. My coronary heart is damaged.”

Marzello most lately lent his voice to the 2017 TV sequence “The Magical Music Field.” He was a daily on the animated present “Bob the Builder” from 2000 by way of 2016.

A local of Brooklyn, N.Y., Marzello lived with King in London. He made his appearing debut in 1976 in an episode of the TV sequence “The Brothers.” He has appeared in two James Bond motion pictures, “The Spy Who Liked Me” and “By no means Say By no means Once more.” Marzello is finest remembered for enjoying Luke’s father in Nicolas Roeg’s 1990 movie adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches.”

In 2009, whereas being handled for most cancers, Marzello was recognized with dementia. In February, in a weblog written for Dementia U.Ok. on World Most cancers Day, King wrote, “In 2009, I by no means imagined that I might see an upside to my husband’s prognosis of most cancers — however I’m grateful that it in the end led to the prognosis of his young-onset dementia.”

“However throughout his most cancers remedy, medical professionals have been lastly observing him very intently and it was clear to them that there was one thing fallacious. ‘How lengthy has he had dementia?’ they requested — the primary time anybody had stated that to me — and, as horrifying because it was to listen to, it introduced a sort of reduction, as a result of we had lastly named it.”

“We postponed formal prognosis, as a result of first we needed to put out the fireplace that was proper in entrance of us: the most cancers,” King wrote. “This concerned surgical procedure, a catastrophic complication, extra surgical procedures, months of chemotherapy — a course of tough sufficient to undergo, made much more tough by the dementia.”