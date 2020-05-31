The Wizard Of Oz And 12 Other Classic Movies Streaming On HBO Max Right Now

The Wizard Of Oz (1939)

Someplace over the rainbow is not too far-off. Certainly, 1939’s The Wizard of Oz is likely one of the most beloved and cherished household motion pictures in cinematic historical past, and it isn’t arduous to see why. With its lovable batch of characters, dazzling visuals, enchanting world-building, catchy songs, and large coronary heart, this fantasy musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 kids’s e book is taken into account one of many best motion pictures of all-time. And deservedly so. It is one of the vital magical motion pictures ever made, and audiences each younger and previous proceed to adore it to today. There is no place like dwelling, and because of HBO Max, now you can stream the adored film from the consolation of your personal dwelling — whether or not that is Kansas, Oz, or anyplace in-between.

