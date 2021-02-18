‘The Wizard of Oz’ Remake: It’s Hard to Follow the Yellow Brick Road

I had a visceral response to final week’s information that there was a remake of “The Wizard of Oz” in the works. It’s just about how I really feel each time Hollywood declares plans for a “retelling” of a basic. In my opinion, the 1939 movie starring a younger Judy Garland is one of these motion pictures, like “Casablanca,” “Citizen Kane” and “Midnight Cowboy,” that may’t be improved upon.

The 1939 musical fantasy holds a particular place each in the historical past of American cinema and likewise in my little-girl coronary heart and nonetheless stands as one of the best achievements in moviemaking and casting to ever come alongside. Although I can’t recall ever really seeing the film in a theater, it turned a convention in my household, because it did in tens of millions of American households, to watch “The Wizard of Oz” on community tv every year as a TV particular (it aired from the late ’50s via the early ’90s after which periodically for years thereafter).

I vividly bear in mind my pent-up pleasure when my dad and mom made plans for us to have dinner at the home of household associates to watch the film. The children would collect on the rug in entrance of the TV set, and annually felt as if we had been seeing the movie for the first time. Nothing about it ever bought outdated regardless of the undeniable fact that we knew what each single beat would deliver alongside the yellow brick highway. We’d at all times be scared to dying when these terrifying flying monkeys attacked. We cowered each time the Depraved Witch of the West appeared on-screen despite the fact that we knew she’d soften away when Dorothy threw that bucket of water on her ugly inexperienced self.

L. Frank Baum’s beloved youngsters’s e book “The Fantastic Wizard of Oz” has been tailored in varied varieties over the years, however at this level we do not know what model to anticipate from director Nicole Kassell. She guarantees to deliver a “recent take” to the legendary story, a “reimagining,” as she calls it, whereas acknowledging, “These are profoundly iconic sneakers to fill. … ” Proper she is. It could appear extremely troublesome, if not not possible, to replicate the form of transcendent, emotional connection many of us had to the ’39 unique and to the eventized household leisure expertise we loved in our dwelling rooms yr after yr.