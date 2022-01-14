The woman fell in love with sister-in-law of sister, either one of them ran away and married, stated – is not going to depart in combination

Lesbian Dating: The woman went to her elder sister’s in-laws’ area. Right here she met sister-in-law of sister. The 2 changed into buddies. And this friendship was love. After this each the ladies made up our minds to stay in combination. and ran clear of house. The circle of relatives felt that the ladies were abducted by way of somebody. Wrote the document after which the police traced either one of them, however everybody used to be blown away when the reality got here out. The case is of Churu house of ​​Rajasthan. This situation is said to Mamta Nayak, a resident of Ratangarh, Churu and Krishna Nayak, a resident of Haryana. Mamta’s age is eighteen years and Krishna’s age is 22 years.Additionally Learn – Akshay Kumar himself admitted that he had a secret marriage with Raveena Tandon, the actress had stated – used the pretext of an affair

That is how love and revelation took place

22-year-old Krishna had previous long past to her sister's in-laws' area. Right here he discovered his sister's sister-in-law Mamta. There used to be friendship between the 2. And this friendship was a courting. Each have been homosexual. Each have been attracted to one another and fell in love. In November, each went lacking from their respective properties. The family filed a case that their women had disappeared someplace. The family feared one thing untoward. When the investigation began, it used to be discovered that the ladies are in Fatehabad, Haryana. Rajasthan Police reached right here with members of the family. The police additionally stuck the ladies, however what took place then stunned everybody.

Get live-in papers carried out, members of the family speechless

The women instructed that she had run clear of house on November 12 and were given married. Each love every different. The police and the circle of relatives attempted to persuade either one of them however each didn't agree and began taking vows to stay and die with every different. Each the ladies are adults, so the police allow them to pass. Police instructed that the ladies do not need marriage papers, however they've the papers made to be in live-in courting. On the similar time, the circle of relatives remains to be now not satisfied that this may occur.