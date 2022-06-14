The woman who is accused of being the “third in discord” in the separation of Piqué and Shakira spoke: “People are riddled me”

The central defender lives a few complicated days after his separation became public (Photo: Reuters)

The news crossed the world of football and music. Gerard Piqué separated from Shakira after 12 years of relationship, a fact that was confirmed from the statement released by the representative agency of the Colombian. Within the versions that gained strength in recent days, the podcast Mamarazzis assured that the singer found the soccer player “with another woman”.

The investigation of the European media immediately began to find one of the pillars of the estrangement between Piqué and Shakira. Within the collected data it came to light that Gerard he had been living in his bachelor apartment for three months and partying with different friends. After extensive data collection, the Spanish program socialite revealed that the mysterious woman’s initials would be ”C.M.”that she would be 22 years old and that she would work as a waitress in one of the companies owned by the plant.

The main one, who fit the clues spread by the press, found herself in the middle of an unexpected chaos and sent a statement to the television broadcast to clarify that she is not the person they are looking for. “I would like to clarify that I do not know Gerard Piqué, I have been related to him nonsense due to the description of the supposed girl and they have awarded me the role taking advantage of the fact that I do not have social networks Because I’m in final exams. It’s not me and I don’t know him, so please leave me alone, people are shooting me for things I haven’t doneanything that comes out with my name will be answered with a lawsuit, “explained the young woman to the journalist Laura Roigé, who had the woman’s approval to transcribe the conversation that lasted approximately 15 minutes.

The robot portrait of the alleged girlfriend of Gerard Piqué

“c. M” concluded: “I don’t understand why they have gotten me in the way, I guess because they need someone to evade the issue and mislead, although What they have told me is that the real girl is going to come out soon, I hope that is the case and that she leaves me alone and I can go back to studying quietlyWhich is what matters to me.”

Given the denial, new data emerged: the protagonist’s initials would actually be “CC” and they even confirmed that she even went to see some matches at the Camp Nou. “This girl, the real one, is a young woman from Barcelona, ​​very fine and she actually met Piqué in the place that has been talked about, and According to what they tell me, this girl would have gone to see him at more than one soccer game”closed the source of information of the Spanish program.

Recently, both Gerard Piqué and Shakira were photographed while watching his son Milan’s international baseball tournament in the Czech Republic. The 9-year-old is the older of the two the couple shares, along with 7-year-old Sasha.

The separation was confirmed following a press release from the singer (photo: Faro de Vigo)

