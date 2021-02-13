The woman who made an obscene gesture to Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open spoke: “It’s incredibly boring with all those rituals before taking out”

One of the most curious moments of this edition of the Australian Open, was the one who had to live Rafael Nadal in his second round match against the American Michael Mmoh, where a spectator made an obscene gesture and was expelled from the Rod Laver Arena. After that episode that toured the world, the woman broke the silence and gave her version of events.

In dialogue with the Australian radio station 3AW693, this lady who rose to fame for her bizarre crossing with Nadal commented that initially he went to see the women’s team match between Coco Gauff Y Elina Svitolina but then he stayed to see the one of Rafa.

Regarding her rude gesture, she commented that she did it because she felt irritated by the Mallorcan’s delays in her services: “Of course, I am not a fan of Nadal, I believe that it’s incredibly boring with all those rituals before pulling out“He said in the radio interview.

A spectator made obscene gestures to Nadal and was expelled from the stadium (Photo: EFE)

Although he insisted that Nadal It took a long time, she also admitted that she did it because she was drunk: “The very fact that my photos have gone viral all over the world reflects how incredibly boring their matches are. If not, why would you want to focus the importance on a viewer? But I have to admit that alcohol makes you uninhibited. My daughter is not very happy with what I have done. “

On the fact that security asked her to leave the stands, the famous Australian fan expressed her disagreement. “They were very rude to get me out of the stadium. They said, ‘Well, you have to go.’ And I said, ‘Why? I am a spectator, I have paid for my ticket, why am I not allowed to speak? ‘”, he opined.

Rafael Nadal smiled when the spectator made him an obscene gesture during his match against Michael Mmoh (Photo: Reuters)

When the cameras took it Nadal He smiled and asked the lady if the gesture – he raised his finger and did what is known worldwide as fuck-you– It was for him. “I don’t know her and I honestly don’t want to know her. I think the fingers were aimed at me. Drank too much gin or tequila. It was weird but fun. I was surprised that someone gave me a finger of honor. But I thought I should be drunk, ”said the 2009 Australian champion at the subsequent press conference.

