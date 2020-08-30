The woman who took the boyfriend’s husband’s passport to Australia, did not find the returned husband, then …

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 36-year-old woman from Pilibhit allegedly got a fake Fake Passport built in her husband’s name in January and went to visit Australia with her boyfriend. This strange type of case is claimed by the woman’s husband. According to the information, both were supposed to return in March but due to the closure of all international passenger flights in India, they were stuck there and returned on 24 August. Also Read – Mike Pompeo talks to foreign ministers of five countries including India, know what was the point of discussion

A resident of Damgadhi village and husband of a woman working in Mumbai (46) has filed a police complaint that his wife and Sandeep Singh (36) have illicit relations. Also, the husband also alleged that the wife made a forged passport using her (husband's) documents to go to Australia with her lover. A child of this couple studies in Australia.

Superintendent of Police, Jai Prakash Yadav has filed an FIR on the complaint of the husband and ordered the investigation of the case by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU). According to the complainant, he has been working in Mumbai for the last 20 years and occasionally comes to visit his wife, who stays in the farmhouse and looks after the ancestral land.

The husband said, “When I returned to Pilibhit on May 18, my wife was not at home. Sandeep’s family revealed that both had gone to Australia. To find out if Sandeep had used my documents to visit Australia, I deliberately applied for a passport on August 24 at the Passport Office in Bareilly. My suspicion came true and it was told by passport officials that the passport has been issued in my name on February 2, 2019. ” The SP said that Gajraula Police and LIU Inspector Kanchan Rawat will investigate how the passport was issued in the name of the complainant, while the identity check is done at several levels during the issuance of the passport.