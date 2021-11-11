The woman who went to take the choices of Chhath Puja was once gang-raped, the accompanying boyfriend was once taken hostage, document

Gangrape All the way through Chhath Puja: A 23-year-old woman was once gang-raped by way of 4 other folks in Nalanda district of Bihar. The sufferer along side her male pal had long past to consume ‘Kharna ka Prasad’ of Chhath Puja. After his clinical exam on Thursday morning, an FIR was once registered at Tharthari village police station.Additionally Learn – The actress filed a rape case towards her husband, forcibly entered the home all the way through the lockdown sooner than marriage.

Consistent with the complainant, she was once sitting along with her pal on Chandi-Samera State Freeway 78 when 4 other folks got here and began misbehaving along with her. On protesting, the accused assaulted the couple. An officer stated, "The accused took the lady's pal captive at knife level and assaulted her."

In the meantime, the sufferer's mom has accused the boy of conspiring towards her daughter. He claimed that on Tuesday night he took her on a motorcycle and dedicated the crime along side his pals. He has filed a grievance towards 3 other folks for conspiracy and involvement within the crime. "We were given the sufferer's clinical exam achieved on Wednesday night, which showed rape. An FIR has been registered on this regard."