The Women’s Copa América begins: the 10 figures to follow

The 10 teams are in search of the same dream: to be a continental champion and qualify for the World Cup and the Olympic Games (Photos: Instagram)

The Women’s America Cup will take place in Colombia from this Friday, July 8 to the 30 of the same month, and the teams are finalizing details to go out in search of the title and the tickets for the Austalia-New Zealand World Cup 2023 and of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The contest will feature new football promises that will have their premiere in an event of such importance, as referents that have been around for several years representing their respective teams that dream of dominating the continent.

Estefania Banini – Argentina

This time with number 22 on her back, Estefanía wants to assert what could be her last games with the National Team (Photo: Nicolás Aboaf)

His return to the national team is one of the great news of the America Cup. The experienced player Atletico Madrid admitted that she is prepared to make one last effort with the albiceleste shirt and extend her stay until the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Coach Germán Portanova placed it during the friendlies prior to the contest on the left sector of the half of the field, with the aim of making it one of those in charge of putting together the game so that the ball reaches the forwards as clearly as possible.

Geyse – Brazil

The explosive scorer selected Neymar and Marta as her main references in sport (Photo: Reuters)

One of the great talents of women’s football made the leap in the recent transfer market and has already tried on the colors of his next club: the Barcelona. The striker describes its main strengths from the “speed, dribbling and finishing”. In the recent season, scored a total of 20 goals in 27 matches with Madrid CFF and at 24 years old she is ready to look for a continental tournament with the help of the Verdeamarelhawhich he represents from the lower categories and already has great events on his back such as the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Maryory Sanchez – Peru

He dreamed of playing as a striker and ended up as a fundamental pillar in the arch of the Peruvian team (Photo: Instagram)

the archer of millionaires from Colombia is ready to face her third Copa América representing her country. her childhood dream was to be a striker, but fate led her to the bow and since then she has become one of the best at the continental level in the position. With experience from the Peruvian Under 17 team, her leadership throughout her career was essential to establish herself as a fundamental pillar in each of the teams in which she played, such as University of Sports, Sporting Cristal y Lima Alliance. Maryory, at 25 years old, will seek to make history with her compatriots.

Esperanza Pizarro – Uruguay

The attacker is Uruguay’s great offensive bet in the Copa América (Photo: Instagram)

Women’s football in Uruguay is advancing by leaps and bounds and one of the great references for the new generations is Hope Pizarro. His story of overcoming inspires thousands of players: he found out that his mother died before the South American Sub 20 that was organized in Argentina and was on the verge of leaving the sport. She accompanied by her sisters and her classmates, the striker went ahead and is currently a more than important player for the structure of the Celeste ahead of his first Copa America. In addition, after winning the Uruguayan Championship with Nacional in 2020 and scoring four goals in the 2021 Copa Libertadores, in which he reached the semifinals, he made the leap to Europe and signed with the Saint Teresa of Badajoz from Spain.

Bárbara Olivieri – Venezuela

The 10 of the Vinotinto showed great flashes of quality in their presentations with their national team

The Red wine He has reason to be excited thanks to the squad full of promising players who will be in the Copa América. When watching a match Venezuela it is impossible Don’t be surprised by the technical quality of your number 10: Bárbara Olivieri. At club level, he defends the shirt of Monterrey from Mexico and her good presentations with the Sub 20 led her to have her debut in the major in 2021 against India. Born in Texas but with roots in Caracas, she will try to take advantage of the continental contest to return to give what to talk about.

Marlene Flores – Bolivia

At only 20 years old, Marlene will be the offensive bet for Bolivia (Photo: Instagram)

The eyes of the Bolivian team will be focused on the first major tournament of Marlene Flores. At just 20 years old, he score 30 goals in the 2021 Tarija Football Association Championship and 16 in the 2020 Simón Bolívar Cup, being the top scorer in both competitions. In addition, she also participated in the South American Sub 20 in Argentina, where she converted on one occasion, against the host team. With a guaranteed place within the holders of your selected, it’s time to break nets in search of a ticket for both the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Christiane Endler – Chile

The owner of the Chilean arch is one of the great references of the position worldwide (Photo: Reuters)

It is one of the most established figures in the history of South American women’s football. Her career is truly enviable: beginnings in La Calera Unionthe first title with Everton and a string of crowns with Colo Coloincluding the Copa Libertadores, until reaching the international level, first in USA and then through Europe, where he defended the colors of the Chelsea, Valencia, PSG y Lyon, his current team. He hit his ceiling by winning the award The Best 2021, which consolidated her as the best goalkeeper in the world. Always committed to the flag of her country, the 30-year-old player is ready for a new continental event.

Linda Caicedo – Colombia

The youngest of the promises debuted at the age of 14 in a First Division and will have its debut in a Copa América at 17 (Photo: USA Today)

When we speak of promises, it is impossible to avoid the name of Linda Caycedo, 17 years old, in the team that will host the event. The young woman debuted at the age of 14 in the America of Cali in 2019, where she was champion and top scorer that season with seven goals. In 2021 she moved to Deportivo Cali, where he won the Colombian league again. His success at the local level explains the growing expectations about his performance in the next America Cup, where Colombia will be local and will have the maximum support of the country.

Giannina Lattanzio – Ecuador

(Instagram) Giannina-Lattanzio — Ecuador

The main reference of the Ecuadorian payroll was born in Milan and trained as a soccer player in the quarry of the Inter for eight years. In 2012 his life took a resounding change of course and he moved to South America, where he played in the Guayas to then go to Rocafuerte Football Club and the Spanish Unionteams with which he won several editions of the Ecuadorian Women’s Soccer Championship and disputed multiple editions of the Libertadores Cup. Currently in the Citadella Wowen of Italy, it will be the third Copa América in which he will defend the national colors.

Jessica Martinez – Paraguay

Jessica will lead Paraguay’s attack in the next Copa América (Photo: Instagram)

Jessica Martinez He began his career as a striker in the Olympia Cluba team in which he alternated for several seasons with Liberty Limpeño. In 2018 he made the leap by signing for the Santos FCand then go to Real Madridwhere he grew exponentially as a footballer to the level of adding games of Champions League. Currently, at the age of 23, she defends the colors of the Sevilla and accepts her role within the national team as one of the main players thanks to her career and track record, as a Libertadores Cup.

