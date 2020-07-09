General News

The Wonder Years reboot in the works centring on a Black family

July 9, 2020
American community ABC has reportedly ordered a reboot of the iconic comedy drama sequence The Wonder Years – with a Black family set to be the focus of the revival.

Based on The Hollywood Reporter, a new model of the present, which initially ran for six seasons between 1988 and 1993, can be government produced by Empire co-creator Lee Daniels – with scripts from Massive Bang Idea’ author Saladin Patterson.

The reboot will centre on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s –  a departure from the authentic sequence, which was primarily based on a white middle-class suburban family.

Stories recommend that a mini writers room can be arrange for the present as soon as a script for the pilot has been accredited, with producers aiming for the present to be prepared for the 2021-22 tv season.

Neal Marlens, who was a co-creator of the authentic sequence, has additionally come on board as a advisor for the new present, whereas  authentic star Fred Savage is connected as a producer and director.

The sequence will be a part of ABC’s present slate of comedies which additionally consists of Black-ish, Contemporary Off the Boat and The Conners and can goal for related acclaim as that acquired by the authentic The Wonder Years  – which earned Peabody and Emmy Awards throughout its run.

