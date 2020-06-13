The Woods ending defined: What happened to Paweł’s sister?

Crime novelist Harlan Coben has teamed up with Netflix for an adaptation of The Woods, a darkish story about 4 youngsters who went lacking at a summer time camp 25 years in the past.

Grzegorz Damięcki performs Paweł Kopiński, a prosecutor whose sister was amongst those that disappeared that fateful night and nonetheless hasn’t been discovered to today.

On condition that he was a chaperone on the leisure camp from which she vanished, he feels answerable for her destiny and stays determined to discover out what happened to her.

He lastly will get his reply within the final episode of The Woods, which we’ve damaged down for you under – beware, full spoilers observe.

The Woods ending defined: What happened that night time on the camp?

Our first glimpse at what happened that night time comes within the opening episode, which exhibits occasions from Paweł’s perspective.

As a chaperone for the summer time camp, he was supposed to be watching the teenage company to guarantee they preserve out of bother, however selected to flout this duty to be alone along with his girlfriend, Laura.

They sneak off into the woods to make love however are interrupted by an ear-piercing scream from close by, after which they scramble their garments again on and race again to camp.

Within the ultimate episode, we uncover that scream belonged to Paweł’s sister, Kamila, who herself had been up to no good.

Over the previous few weeks of camp, Kamila had change into romantically concerned with fellow campmate Daniel, whereas Paweł’s greatest pal Artur had accomplished the identical with a lady named Monika.

However on the final day, one of many older chaperones, Wojtek, exhibits them that Daniel and Monika had truly been sleeping collectively the entire time.

Kamila and Artur are understandably upset, so Wojtek suggests a plan to get revenge by luring them out to the lake within the woods to go skinny dipping, earlier than stealing their garments so they’re pressured to stroll again bare.

As deliberate, the 5 of them set off within the woods however issues go horribly mistaken. Kamila and Artur are about to steal the garments, however they hesitate when Daniel and Monika begin arguing with them.

Within the ensuing row, Monika calls Kamila ugly, which provokes a bodily scuffle which ends when Kamila grabs Monika’s throat and chokes her till she passes out.

When Kamila will get up, apprehensive that she might have accomplished severe injury, Wojtek goes over to the unconscious woman and cuts her throat open. It seems that this camp chaperone is deeply disturbed and begins pointing the knife on the different three teenagers.

Artur grabs a knife of his personal to maintain Wojtek again whereas the others escape into the woods, earlier than operating off himself separated from the remainder of the group.

Misplaced and alone, he hides behind a tree however begins to hear footsteps behind him. He assumes that it’s Wojtek sneaking up on him, so he jumps out from behind the tree and stabs the unidentified determine a number of instances, solely to uncover that it’s truly Daniel.

He finds his means again to his hut within the camp, the place Kamila is ready for him with each of their moms. Listening to what happened, the 2 girls determine they need to defend their youngsters from dealing with homicide fees, sending them into hiding at midnight.

The our bodies of Daniel and Monika are discovered the subsequent morning and a police investigation holds Wojtek answerable for each murders, in addition to the disappearances of Kamila and Artur (who stay lacking, presumed useless).

Is Pawel’s sister useless or alive?

It’s left considerably ambiguous, however we expect there’s a powerful probability that she is alive.

Paweł’s mom didn’t inform him or anybody else that Kamila survived that night time within the woods, however had deliberate to flee Warsaw with each of them quickly after.

Sadly, she by no means received the prospect. When Paweł’s father received wind that she needed to divorce him, he killed her and buried her physique within the woods not removed from the place the opposite deaths occurred.

This meant that Kamila misplaced her solely familial connection together with her outdated life, however stayed in touch with Artur who additionally remained in exile beneath a faux title.

When Artur is discovered useless 25 years later, it units Paweł on a path to lastly revealing this elaborate conspiracy, which ends when Artur’s grieving mom informs him of a nunnery the place Kamila has been dwelling.

The ultimate scenes of the collection see Paweł strolling the grounds of the nunnery in the hunt for his sister, coming throughout a lady within the ultimate shot to whom he says: “Kamila?”

The digital camera cuts away earlier than she absolutely turns round, that means there may be room for doubt over whether or not it’s actually her, however the implication appears to be that he has lastly discovered closure on the horrible night time that outlined his life.

