The word of the Chelsea coach in the midst of the sanctions on Roman Abramovich

*Chelsea beat Norwich City 3-1

Thomas Tuchel has promised that the Chelsea will not be destroyed by sanctions imposed on the club owner, Roman Abramovichwhich plunged the European champions into turmoil just before their duel against Norwich City this Thursday. While some sponsors have chosen to distance themselves from the institution and are waiting to find out if the economic punishments will corner the English team, the team continues to meet its commitments.

Abramovich was one of seven oligarchs targeted with new British restrictions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The billionaire’s assets in the UK have been frozen, with strict restrictions placed on the Chelsea, which is currently not allowed to sign new players, renew contracts or sell match tickets, for example. Even the blue club’s store has been closed, while its main shirt sponsor, the mobile phone company Threeresponded to the sanctions by saying it would temporarily suspend the deal.

In this context, the coach Thomas Tuchel spoke at a press conference after the 3-1 victory against Norwich for an advanced duel of the Premier League: “Until now we can trust each other and this will not change. As long as we have enough jerseys and a bus to drive to the games, we will be there and compete hard.“, said.

“Everyone can be very sure that we focus on ourselves, on keeping the right attitude and mindset on the training ground and within the team,” said the German.

Thomas Tuchel assured that he does not consider leaving Chelsea (Reuters)

Abramovich had already announced that he was willing to sell Chelsea, with a slew of potential buyers declaring their interest in a club that has won 19 major trophies since the Russians bought them in 2003. Tuchel has no idea what direction the club will take once the Russian is gone, but no You will worry about problems you cannot control. “Let’s see if he stays that way. If it stays, I don’t know. We take it day by day. I didn’t see it coming yesterday and I don’t know what will come tomorrow”.

“The level of impact it has, today’s news is big, over time we don’t know how big. We cannot influence. That is a good or bad thing. It is a fact”, sentenced the technician.

There has been speculation that Tuchel could leave Chelsea given its suddenly turbulent situation. But the German, who has won the Champions League and the world of clubs since he was hired by Abramovich in January 2021, he remains firm at the London club: “I’m still happy to be here and still happy to be the manager of a strong team.”

Roman Abramovich is one of the businessmen closest to Vladimir Putin (Action Images)

Chelsea ranks third in the Premier League after overcoming the humble Norwich to place nine points above the Manchester United, who is ranked fifth, in the race to finish in the top four. They are also still in dispute in the round of 16 of the Champions League and the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Tuchel he’ll use those objectives to keep his players focused amidst the chaos, but admitted he was worried they might get distracted: “It would be a lie if I said that I have no doubts, but I also have a lot of confidence”, he maintained and added: “In difficult circumstances, we got a lot of results and good performances, so we can trust our mentality and the culture of the club. We allow ourselves to concentrate on football.”

With information from AFP

