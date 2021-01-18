The word of the player who caused the expulsion of Messi in the final of the Spanish Super Cup

Asier Villalibre was the Athletic Bilbao player who scored the 2-2 goal and then forced the expulsion of Lionel Messi (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

Barcelona suffered a new blow when falling in the end of the Spain Supercup before Athletic Bilbao and Lionel Messi, used to being the symbol of triumph on numerous occasions, this time he became the face of defeat due to the red card he saw late in extra time. Asier Villalibre was the main protagonist of the final on this occasion: the Basque team forward not only scored the goal that forced extra time, but was also the one who received the aggression that resulted in the expulsion of the Rosario star.

At the end of the match, the attacker of the champion team gave his opinion on the play in which Messi saw the red. “There is no need to get into controversy. Messi’s aggression seems clear to me“, I consider. Regarding the reasons that led the Barcelona captain to act like this, he tried to de-dramatize the situation: “In the end, impotence is normal, but nothing happens ”.

The play that ended with the first expulsion of La Pulga with the Catalan team’s shirt occurred at the end of the extra time, when his team was already losing 3-2 and the title was slipping from his hands. In the middle of an advance of the Blaugranas, the Argentine hit Villalibre on the head. The action was not noticed in the first instance by the referee Gil Manzano. After the notice of his colleagues from the VAR, the judge reviewed what happened with the assistance of technology and decided to kick Messi out.

The 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao attacker decided to put on cold cloths after his cross on the pitch with the Argentine and preferred to highlight the achievement of his team: “We are very happy. Happiness overflows. We have come for this Cup and we have shown it”.

“These are minutes that we know we have to finish everything that comes. I have set foot and luckily it has entered “, he said about the goal scored in the 90th minute of regular time -Just a few moments after entering from the substitute bench- and that meant a 2-2 draw for his team. Thanks to this action, the game went to extra time, an instance in which those led by Marcelino they achieved the conquest that gave them the title.

This Sunday was a fateful night for the Argentine, who lost his first final with the Barça team since December 2006. In addition, could receive a suspension of between two and four games to be served in Spanish League matches, where Barcelona occupies the third place and fight for the title with the leader Atlético and the guard Real Madrid.

