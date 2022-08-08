The words of Dani Alves prior to the Pumas duel against Barcelona for the Joan Gamper trophy

Dani Allves, player of the Pumas of the National University. Photo: PumasMX

Los Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico are in Spanish territory to face the Barcelona Soccer Club in the dispute of Joan Gamper trophy in its 2022 edition. The preparations to take to the field are ready and Dani Alvesreinforcement of the Mexican club for the current season, urged his teammates to enjoy the “unique experience in life” that represents the game and assured that in case of scoring a goal against his former team, he will not celebrate it.

Like every year, the Blaugrana board makes the invitation for a foreign club to be the rival in the fight for the title that, although friendly character, an important prestige has been created. The venue for the meeting is the stadium Camp Nou in the same city that gives its name to the club and is scheduled for the Sunday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m.central Mexico time.

“To my colleagues, I sincerely tell you to enjoy this unique moment in your lives. Coming here, not only for Pumas, but for any team is very, very complicated.. Playing here is very difficult. You have to enjoy it because I think (the Pumas players) won’t have many more chances to play at the old Camp Nou, they may come back but it will be difficult to relive this experience. We have to have a good time and try to put what we have as arguments”, declared the 39-year-old Brazilian defender.

Pumas and Barcelona will face each other for the 2022 Joan Gamper trophy. Photo: Dani Allves, Pumas player from the National University. Photo: PumasMX

Alves arrived at the auriazul institution just a few weeks ago precisely from the culé institution, who left him in freedom after not renewing his contract. The lateral veteran immediately made himself available to the orders of the university coach Andres Lillini and against all odds it took no more than six days from his arrival for him to debut in the Liga MX.

In the Mexican championship, Alves has already played two games and in both cases he has done so during the 90 minutes of play (against Mazatlán and Monterrey on days six and seven, respectively). Now, in the third commitment of him defending the university jacket He will meet again with the team in which he established himself as a footballer and where did you get the most titles.

Regarding the possible scenario of scoring a goal, the Brazilian assured: “No, no. I would never celebrate a goal here, really“, and I add: “It’s strange to come back with another shirt other than Barcelona, ​​but football is beautiful because it takes care of the people who dedicate time to it, who respect it. Not even in the best scripts would I have thought to return here so quickly. I only had a chance to say hello, but not until later. Football is giving me that opportunity to hug the people I love again.”

Pumas and Barcelona will face each other for the 2022 Joan Gamper trophy. Photo: Dani Allves, Pumas player from the National University. Photo: PumasMX

As for the merely sporting, the task is extremely complicated for the Pumas. Their goal is to win the Joan Gamper trophy against a team that he has barely let it slip four times in the last 31 years (against Valencia in 1994, Juventus in 2005, Manchester City in 2009 and Sampdoria in 2012).

The squad currently led by another club legend, Xavi Hernández, already has a history in the fight for the title against a Mexican team. In 2014 he was the León of Rafael Marquez who appeared at the Camp Nou and took a crushing defeat of six goals by nil.

KEEP READING

Edson Álvarez: the millionaire figure that Ajax would ask for his departure from the club

A break for America and another blow for Chivas, what the Leagues Cup duels left

The beating that took the last Mexican team that disputed the Joan Gamper trophy vs Barcelona