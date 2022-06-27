The work that brings together the history of the World Cups in t-shirts

Clothing of the Argentine team in 1990. Photo: Imago/Shutterstock

The proximity of Qatar World Cup 2022 translates as the perfect excuse for the appearance of new materials related to the most coveted championships on the planet. Those that are eagerly awaited every four years, and five authors decided to put their eyes on one of their symbols: the t-shirts.

through the World T-Shirt Atlas you learn or delve into the colors of all the soccer teams, with their respective stories, legends and oddities, from 1930 to recent years. Ernesto Molinero, Agustin Martinez, Pablo Aro Geraldes, Alejandro Turner y Sebastian Gandara They proposed an exhaustive investigation of the uniforms of all those selected that represent the football federations, of all the countries affiliated with FIFA, even those that are not absolutely sovereign in political terms, but in football.

A total of 1450 jacketsrecreated on different chapters, make up this atlas published by editorial Planet who review more than 150 years of history. Since the first edition in Uruguay 1930 until Russia 2018in the chapter The World Cupsthe World T-Shirt Atlas points out which shirt each selected team used, with specific details, which account for how they mutated in design over time.

Archer divers also have their place. From the absolutely white of the Uruguayan Enrique Ballestrero in 1930 to French fluorescent Hugo Lloris in Russia 2018. Among them, they wear the clothes of famous figures such as the Uruguayan Roque Maspolithe Russian Lev Yashinthe Italian Dino Zoffthe German Oliver Kahn and the Argentiness Ubaldo Matildo Fillol, Nery Pumpido and Sergio Goycochea.

The episode The Champions is dedicated to the jackets used by the women’s teams, where The United States tops the charts with wins in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

Each federation is represented in the World Cup jersey atlas with the most emblematic and lesser-known designs in the UEFA, Conmebol, Concacaf, CAF, OFC and AFC. One of the book’s findings focuses on the jerseys of countries that no longer existbe it for different political reasons, with the records of Democratic Germany, Burma, Manchukuo, Saarland, Zaire, Tanganyika, among others. The work also contains those rare, alternative, substitute, striking, disruptive, ephemeral, less thought-out colors and pioneering shirts. A good time to have a large part of the history of football in your hands, with data and journalistic rigor.

All the world cup jerseys in one place

KEEP READING

Lionel Messi turns 35: from Antonela Roccuzzo’s love message to PSG’s special post, with a very Argentine wink

The new pump on the market? Cristiano Ronaldo was tempted by a powerful European cast and could debut in a new league

30 phrases by Gonzalo Higuaín: the missed goal he regrets the most, what team he was a fan of and the “club of friends” in the National Team