The workers of the technological consultants will go on strike against the ’12-hour day’ and low wages

Spain will witness its first strike of employees of technology consulting companies: has been called for this Thursday, June 23, with two-hour stoppages scheduled for the end of the work day. For the conveners, it is at stake that the working conditions of this sector —”of high added value and high strategic value”— do not continue to deteriorate.

“Society continues to think that computer scientists are very well-paid personnel due to their high qualifications. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

How has this situation come about?

On May 26, the majority unions —CCOO and UGT— carried out mobilizations in front of the headquarters of the four large technology consultants in the Spanish market (EY, Deloitte, PwC and KPMG), popularly known as the ‘Big Four’ and grouped in AEC (the Association of Consulting Firms).

The reason? Two weeks earlier, unions and AEC had broken off the negotiations they had been holding in order to renew the sector agreement until 2024; an agreement that has been operating under ultra-activity since 2019 —that is to say, that continues to be applied despite having completed its term of validity… nothing new, since the previous agreement remained in that situation for 9 years— and that affects the majority of the approximately 400,000 workers in the sector.

“We are talking about companies with great benefits and that receive Next Generation funds” (CCOO)

The workers’ representatives had left the table after verifying the presence of profound disagreements on three aspects:

The demands of the trade unions raise wages across the board of the sector: according to complaints, in many categories, the current agreement establishes salaries so low that they are even below the current SMI.

“By having such low conditions in the agreement, client companies have learned and demand low prices” (José Luis Mazón, head of ICT and Consulting at UGT) “During these years I have seen how companies have gone from hiring a newly qualified person for 24,000 euros to doing so for 14,000 euros gross per year.” (Raúl de la Torre, head of the ICT sector at CCOO Services)

The request, by the unions, that the new agreement regulate the “specificities of the sector”, since the current one hardly regulates anything and its wording is practically the same as that of the Workers’ Statute.



Call poster.

What the AEC put on the aforementioned table the proposal to legalize the 12-hour daythat the hours are set by the client and that Saturdays are considered as ordinary working hours (which would mean not charging any extra for working on those days) in which employees could be forced to work if the client demands it with 5 days in advance.

The message from the unions was clear: if 8-hour days are not enough for large consultants to meet their clients’ objectives, “what they need is not flexibility, but to hire people”. The mobilizations of the 26th were described as “successful” and were the previous step to a new negotiating attempt carried out four days later. Without success, in sight.