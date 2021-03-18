‘The Workplace’ All Seasons Free to Stream on Peacock

Peacock is unlocking the complete run of “The Workplace” totally free for one week, as NBCUniversal continues to discover new methods the use the immensely widespread sitcom as a carrot to draw customers to its streaming service.

Peacock is making all 9 seasons of authentic collection out there totally free beginning March 18 for one week to customers within the U.S. The promo is timed to the sixteenth anniversary of “The Workplace,” which bowed on NBC on March 24, 2005, as a midseason alternative.

In 2019, NBCU reclaimed the streaming rights to “The Workplace” from Netflix (the place it was among the many most-viewed content material) and introduced the present solely to Peacock at first of 2021. The primary two seasons of the collection have out there totally free with advertisements on Peacock, whereas Seasons 3-9 have been restricted to subscribers of Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with advertisements) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month with out advertisements).

The free “Workplace” streaming content material on Peacock, nonetheless, does not embrace the “Superfan Episodes” with never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in prolonged cuts of the unique collection, starting with Season 3 — these stay out there solely to Peacock’s paying subscribers.

Different content material on Peacock for Dunder Mifflin followers contains behind-the-scenes footage like bloopers, featurettes and interviews; curated themed episode collections; and playlists of clips chronicling memorable pranks, relationships, groups and favourite quotes.

NBCU is also operating a contest encouraging followers to share movies and pictures paying homage to “The Workplace” on social media. Submissions on Twitter and Instagram should tag @peacocktv and use the hashtag #Dundies2021Contest, with a deadline of March 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock will choose 5 winners, who will obtain a Dundie trophy, merch and different prizes (official guidelines are at this hyperlink). Kate Flannery, who performed Meredith on “The Workplace,” will announce the winners on March 24.

The American model of “The Workplace” is predicated on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s British collection of the identical identify. The NBC collection turned a primetime hit in addition to a essential favourite, amassing 42 Emmy Awards nominations and 5 Emmy wins (amongst different awards) over its run. It additionally helped launch the careers of actors together with Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and Mike Schur.