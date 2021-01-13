‘The Workplace’ by Far the Most-Streamed TV Show in 2020: Nielsen

Amid the acceleration of the streaming wars in 2020, one factor was clear: “The Workplace” stood head and shoulders above each different TV present accessible on main subscription-video platforms.

Final 12 months, People cumulatively streamed greater than 57 billion minutes of “The Workplace,” the comedy favourite that initially aired for 9 seasons on NBC, on Netflix, in response to figures launched Tuesday by Nielsen. However Netflix gained’t profit from the Dunder Mifflin gang catalog this 12 months: As of Jan. 1, all seasons of “The Workplace” moved solely to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

The following-biggest present was previous seasons of “Gray’s Anatomy,” additionally on Netflix, with an estimated 39.4 billion minutes streamed. Certainly, Netflix had a lock on the prime 10 most-viewed licensed TV reveals, per Nielsen, with previous seasons of “Felony Minds,” “NCIS,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Supernatural,” “Shameless,” “New Lady,” “The Blacklist” and “Vampire Diaries.”

Notice that the rankings are primarily based on the Nielsen SVOD Content material Rankings service, which measures simply 4 companies: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus.

Amongst unique collection on the SVOD companies Nielsen tracks, Netflix grabbed 9 of the 10 spots, with “Ozark” taking first place. That was adopted by “Lucifer,” “The Crown” and “Tiger King.” The one non-Netflix present was Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” with the hit Star Wars spinoff coming in at No. 5.

Whereas “The Workplace” and different older TV reveals registered the largest viewing numbers for 2020, these titles sometimes comprise extra episodes than newer originals, so it’s not stunning they generate extra streaming quantity general. For instance, U.S. viewers watched 30.5 billion minutes of “Ozark” throughout 2020, which was throughout a complete of 28 episodes. The greater than 57 billion minutes of “The Workplace” spanned 192 episodes.

In the meantime, on the film entrance, Disney Plus’ early launch of “Frozen II” topped the most-streamed checklist, adopted by “Moana” on Disney Plus and “Secret Lifetime of Pets 2” on Netflix.

A caveat about these numbers: The Nielsen estimates are estimated primarily based on viewing on related TVs, excluding cellular gadgets and computer systems. The streaming suppliers don’t sometimes launch viewing numbers. When Netflix touts viewing, for instance, it makes use of a proprietary metric that counts what number of subscribers watched a minimal of two minutes of a title.

Additionally Tuesday, Nielsen introduced the launch of Theatrical Video On-Demand (TVOD), a measurement service monitoring film releases which are instantly accessible to customers to hire or buy on-demand by streaming and pay-TV platforms. Nielsen didn’t specify which platforms could be included in the TVOD measurement service or when precisely it could launch.

High Streaming Content material of 2020: Acquired Sequence

Rank Program Identify SVOD Supplier(s) # of Episodes Minutes Streamed (Nearest Million) 1 The Workplace Netflix 192 57,127 2 Gray’s Anatomy Netflix 366 39,405 3 Felony Minds Netflix 277 35,414 4 NCIS Netflix 353 28,134 5 Schitt’s Creek Netflix 70 23,785 6 Supernatural Netflix 318 20,336 7 Shameless Netflix 122 18,218 8 New Lady Netflix 146 14,545 9 The Blacklist Netflix 152 14,480 10 Vampire Diaries Netflix 171 14,091

High Streaming Content material of 2020: Unique Sequence

Rank Program Identify SVOD Supplier(s) # of Episodes Minutes Streamed (Nearest Million) 1 Ozark Netflix 30 30,462 2 Lucifer Netflix 75 18,975 3 The Crown Netflix 40 16,275 4 Tiger King Netflix 8 15,611 5 The Mandalorian Disney Plus 16 14,519 6 The Umbrella Academy Netflix 20 13,470 7 The Nice British Baking Show Netflix 65 13,279 8 Boss Child: Again in Enterprise Netflix 49 12,625 9 Longmire Netflix 63 11,382 10 You Netflix 20 10,965

High Streaming Content material of 2020: Motion pictures

Rank Program Identify SVOD Supplier(s) Minutes Streamed (Nearest Million) 1 Frozen II Disney Plus 14,924 2 Moana Disney Plus 10,507 3 The Secret lifetime of Pets 2 Netflix 9,123 4 Onward Disney Plus 8,367 5 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Netflix 6,180 6 Hamilton Disney Plus 6,132 7 Spenser Confidential Netflix 5,374 8 Aladdin (2019) Disney Plus 5,172 9 Toy Story 4 Disney Plus 4,416 10 Zootopia Disney Plus 4,400

Supply: Nielsen SVOD Content material Rankings (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and Hulu), Nielsen Nationwide TV Panel, U.S. Viewing by Tv. U.S. Individuals 2+, Complete Minutes Seen Throughout 2020 (Dec. 30, 2019 by Dec. 27, 2020)