‘The Workplace’ Cast Offers Virtual Hangout for Charity – Variety

One fortunate fan of “The Workplace” will be capable to nearly hang around with the Dunder Mifflin crew.

A number of forged members have partnered with the fundraising group Omaze for an internet espresso date for charity. Folks could make donations on-line to enter the sweepstakes, and the proceeds will go to the Variety Boys & Ladies Membership. The muse gives households with meals, emergency provides and actions in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar Nuñez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin from the present made the announcement on Wednesday. Along with the digital espresso session, the celebrities stated they’ll share tales from the hit NBC comedy.

“We’re going to have a lot enjoyable. We’ll get to know one another, speak in regards to the present, I’ll get your bank card data, stuff like that,” Bratton joked. “And I’ll let you know some juicy, behind-the-scenes gossip.”

“Go now and be a part of. Like, significantly, go proper now. Don’t make this more durable than it must be. That’s what she stated,” added Nuñez, referencing the favored catch phrase from Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott.

The “Pals” forged provided an analogous meet-up alternative to followers who donate to America’s Meals Fund, Meals on Wheels and No Child Hungry. Six fortunate folks will be capable to attend the taping of the “Pals” reunion particular on HBO Max and meet Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Watch “The Workplace” announcement video beneath.