‘The Workplace’ Streaming on Peacock Exclusively Starting January 2021

“The Workplace” is flying again house to NBCUniversal — after it leaves Netflix on the finish of 2020 — to alight solely on Peacock, the media firm’s not too long ago launched streaming service.

With its Jan. 1, 2021, launch on Peacock, “The Workplace” will introduce new “Superfan Episodes” that embrace never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in prolonged cuts of the unique collection, beginning with Season 3, with extra coming in March. (NBCU launched a pattern clip right here.)

NBCU is making the primary two seasons of “The Workplace” out there without cost with advertisements on Peacock (which at present is on the market solely within the U.S.). Seasons 3-9, in addition to the “Superfan Episodes,” shall be out there to subscribers on Peacock Premium, which is on the market for $4.99/month with advertisements, and Peacock Premium Plus $9.99/month with out advertisements.

Again in 2019, NBCU clawed again streaming rights to the favored sitcom that includes the Dunder Mifflin gang from Netflix, the place “The Workplace” has been amongst its top-viewed content material.

“Having ‘The Workplace’ again within the NBC household opens up entry to loads of additional content material that we initially shot,” Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. model of the present, mentioned in a press release. “The expertise on Peacock ought to really feel like a celebration of ‘The Workplace’ for followers.”

In accordance Daniels, he went again into the dailies of “The Workplace” with the present’s unique editors to seek out footage that was minimize for time “however continues to be enjoyable to see.” On Peacock, followers will have the ability to select to observe the traditional model of the present or the superfan prolonged cuts.

Peacock, along with having all 201 episodes of “The Workplace,” will supply a variety of bonus content material, together with:

Curated themed episode collections resembling the most effective of the Scranton department vacation

events and fan-favorite cameo appearances.

events and fan-favorite cameo appearances. Different behind-the-scenes footage together with bloopers, featurettes and interviews.

The Workplace Zen, a 24-7 channel of ambient noise dedicated to the sights and sounds of

the workplace for anybody working at house.

the workplace for anybody working at house. A variety of clip playlists to chronicle pranks (that includes Jim Halpert and Dwight Ok. Schrute); finest workplace romances (that includes Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly); and workplace phrases of knowledge (feat. former regional supervisor Michael Scott).

NBCU mentioned Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions shall be out there for each “The Workplace” unique collection and the superfan episodes in February.

Based mostly on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s British collection of the identical title, “The Workplace” is mockumentary-style have a look at life contained in the fictional paper firm Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pa. The collection debuted on NBC in 2005 and went on to grow to be a important favourite, selecting up 42 Emmy nominations and 5 wins (amongst many different awards) over its run. It additionally helped launch the careers of actors like Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and Mike Schur.