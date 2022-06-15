The world champion that Canelo Álvarez rejected for the trilogy with Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez rejected Jermall Charlo for preferring the trilogy with Golovkin (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Saul Canelo Álvarez will return to the ring in September after losing to Dmitry Bivol in the fight for the light heavyweight belt of the WITH (World Boxing Association). His next rival will be Gennady Golovkinfight that will mean the trilogy with the Kazakh boxer.

But, before the Canelo confirmed his match against Triple G, there was a rival who intended to face the unified 168-pound champion. Is about Jermal Charlovalid interim champion of Middleweight of CMB (World Boxing Council).

Charlo had expressed his concern about measuring himself with Álvarez and even repeatedly spoke that he had already approached the team of the Canelo to agree on a fight, but despite his interest and commitment to sign with Saúl, did not materialize.

Jermall Charlo challenged Canelo Álvarez but was rejected (Photo: Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports)

After Canelo Álvarez confirmed his fight with Golovkin, the North American did not give up and stated that he would continue to insist on fighting with the super middleweight world champion. Charlo described the contest as something “big” for the Mexican, for which he assured that he could not ignore it.

“It’s a great fight for Canelocan’t ignore ityou can’t just say it’s okay because it’s a big fight for Canelo. The world wants to see it and I am willing to see it or I will have to lose my chances to fight David Benavidez,” he said. Jermal Charlo in an interview with the portal Fighthype.

In addition, in relation to the possibility that he would have to face Benavidez, another prospect who challenged the Canelothe North American pointed out that he prefers to have a fight with Saul Well, he detailed that the contest with David would not offer anything relevant; fight against Canelo it would be more attractive both for his career and for the fans of boxing.

The Canelo vs. Bivol fight interfered with Jermall Charlo’s plans to face the man from Guadalajara (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

“I am the biggest fight for any boxer right now, I am one of the greatest boxers. He would make any fight better, why not go ahead and take the real risk and fight Canelo? where he could risk it all, instead of fighting David Benavidez, who has nothing to offer”.

Previously, when Saúl had not yet confirmed any rival, it was said that the man from Guadalajara could face the American in early 2022; however, the goal of him by go up to 175 pounds and the possibility of sign a third chapter with Golovkin led him to opt for the offer he gave the promoter Matchroom Boxingwhich included the disputes with Bivol and GGG.

Faced with such a scenario, the native of Texas assured that it was Saúl who rejected him; he also talked about the other prospects that he had to fight, that’s how he explained it to Showtime Boxing.

“Canelo rejected the opportunity, (Jaime) Munguía left with his boy, (David) Benavidez has nothing to offer, he has no belt or anything,” he said.

Canelo Álvarez stated that the third chapter with Golovkin would be “personal” (Photos: Getty Images)

Through social networks, Saúl was in charge of confirming the contest with Triple G. After the different rumors that were around the third chapter, Álvarez agreed to the long-awaited duel. He will return at 168 pounds after failing to secure his championship against Bivol.

Previously, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco stated that the third chapter with Golovkin would be “personal”, statement that generated controversy. And it is that according to the Guadalajara Golovkin always says something about him, so the fight means something beyond the professional.

“He always says something about me, he always talks about me, that’s why,” he affirmed for ESPN.

