The World Cup arrived in Mexico City ahead of the start of Qatar 2022

Marcelo Ebrard received the 2022 Qatar World Cup on behalf of AMLO (Photo: Twitter/@m_ebrard)

The most important trophy in world football landed on the morning of this Saturday, October 15, in Mexico City as part of the tour of Latin America and ahead of the start of the celebration of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

A committee led by the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, together with the Qatari ambassador to Mexico, Mohammed Alkuwari and One from Luisapresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF)received the World Cup that will later be transferred to the Iztapalapa mayor’s office where it will be shown to the public on October 16 and 17 at the Utopía de Santa Cruz Meyehualco.

From the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), Marcelo Ebrard thanked Coke-FEMSA, has chosen Mexico as the first place in Latin America to show the long-awaited World Cup: “Mexico is a great country, we have to have confidence in ourselves. One day we are going to have the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy to stay,” he assured.

With the representation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, I had the honor of receiving the 20-22 FIFA World Cup, which will be exhibited according to his instructions in Iztapalapa, Monterrey and Guadalajara. Mexico thinks big. pic.twitter.com/wFV0eYhx3v — Marcelo Ebrard (@m_ebrard) October 15, 2022

At the same time, the Mexican foreign minister shared a post on his social networks celebrating the arrival of the World Cup in Mexico: “The FIFA World Cup 20-22 has arrived at AIFA, it will be in Iztapalapa, Monterrey and Guadalajara. The preparations for the next World Cup are also beginning because, as of December 18, which culminates in Qatar, Mexico and North America 2026 begin, ″ he said via Twitter.

For his part, Yon de Luisa stressed that the World Cup is the best excuse to unify families in a global celebration that unites them with their National representative: “There is no more inspiring and unifying moment for our families and friends than when the initial whistle of a game in Mexico is heard and the ball rolls on the fields of a World Cup,” he argued.

It was during the last week of September when the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated that the (FIFA) will select CDMX as the first place to show the World Cup that will be awarded to the winner of Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 20-22 arrived at AIFA, it will be in Iztapalapa, Monterrey and Guadalajara. The preparations for the next World Cup are also beginning because, as of December 18, which culminates in Qatar, Mexico and North America 2026 begin. pic.twitter.com/vdF3QuCjnD — Marcelo Ebrard (@m_ebrard) October 15, 2022

In that occasion, Catherine Reuben, Director of Corporate Affairs at Coke-FEMSA highlighted that 60,000 people are expected to arrive at the Iztapalapa mayor’s office. Likewise, as part of the activities, the president of the capital highlighted that soccer tournaments will be held, organized by the Sports Institute of Mexico City, but specifically in Iztapalapa there will be a tournament of all the neighborhoods.

At the end of its exhibition in the capital’s demarcation, the World Cup will attend a gala dinner on October 17 inside the Colossus of Santa Ursulathe Azteca Stadium, where the three levels of government will collaborate to have logistics without setbacks and guarantee the security of the Cup.

After a stay in the Mexican capital, the tour of the scepter will move to Monterrey, Nuevo León, where it will be exhibited in the Parque Fundidora and will close with a gala dinner at the Hotel Quinta Real. Almost immediately, the prestigious trophy will move to Guadalajara where it will only be exhibited at Expo Guadalajara, where the FIFA trophy will close its tour of the Mexican Republic and will move to Brazil.

On the other hand, Mexico City will be an epicenter of the 2022 Qatar World Cup despite its distance from the Arab state, because in addition to having the World Cup trophy, the state will receive from the November 20 to December 18, 2022 the FIFA Fan Festival 2022 on the Plaza de la República located in the center of CDMX.

Dubai, London, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Seoul and Mexico City were the six cities chosen by the highest football organization that will have their particular World Cup atmosphere, in addition to the “Fan Fest” of Doha, Qatar, World Cup venue

